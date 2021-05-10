Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.85 EPS.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.93.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

