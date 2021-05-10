AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $263,121,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

AME stock opened at $137.33 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

