American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zelman & Associates

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

