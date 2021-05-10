American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. American Campus Communities also posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

