American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

AXL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. 82,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

