Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.