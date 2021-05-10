Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 45.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.38.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $260.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.55. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.