Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,291.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,266.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

