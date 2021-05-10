Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s 3rd Largest Position

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $631,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,291.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

