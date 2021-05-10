Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.25.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.39. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$38.06 and a 12 month high of C$64.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 113.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

