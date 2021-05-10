Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,298 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.