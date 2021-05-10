Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 656,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,344. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altimmune by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Altimmune by 791.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 103,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 91,840 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.