Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ALTA opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $790.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

