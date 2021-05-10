Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS ALSMY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 174,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

