Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,933.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

