Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $15.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

