Allworth Financial LP Invests $31,000 in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO opened at $80.55 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -322.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

The Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

