Allworth Financial LP Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 375.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $179.49 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.92.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

