Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 275 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJG opened at $151.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $83.77 and a 1-year high of $151.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

