Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

