Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Shares of ALLT opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.79 million, a PE ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.