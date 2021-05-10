Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ALLT opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.79 million, a PE ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
