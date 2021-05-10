Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AMOT opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $525.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

