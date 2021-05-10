Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

