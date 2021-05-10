Algorand Price Tops $1.55 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $4.67 billion and $255.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00066369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00320008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,503,450,824 coins and its circulating supply is 3,016,831,109 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

