Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

