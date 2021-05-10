Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 4,312 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

