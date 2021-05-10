Aldebaran Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

