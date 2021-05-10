Aldebaran Financial Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.5% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.63.

DLR stock opened at $151.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

