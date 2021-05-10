Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs Sells 28,082 Shares

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AA traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,534,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

