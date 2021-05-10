Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,925 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 27,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.81 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.