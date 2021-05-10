Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $290.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.