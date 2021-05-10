Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $290.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

