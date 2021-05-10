Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.04.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,609. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.43. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. Insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 in the last three months.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.