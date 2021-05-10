Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.06 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $217.65 million and approximately $50.06 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,329.90 or 0.99214804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.26 or 0.00680068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $748.30 or 0.01341819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.86 or 0.00367344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.72 or 0.00227228 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

