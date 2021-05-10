agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

