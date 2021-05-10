agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE AGL opened at $33.49 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

