agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE AGL opened at $33.49 on Monday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

