Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $687,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

