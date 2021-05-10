Ag Growth International (AFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Ag Growth International to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$45.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$855.97 million and a PE ratio of -13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFN shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.25.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

