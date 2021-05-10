Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.28

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.28 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 14261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $2,922,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $79,568,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

