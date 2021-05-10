Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $173.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.00. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,947,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

