AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Joe Mangion Buys 10,093 Shares

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Joe Mangion acquired 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).
Shares of AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.79) on Monday. AFC Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £441.12 million and a P/E ratio of -75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 23.84 and a current ratio of 24.34.
About AFC Energy
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.