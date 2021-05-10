AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Joe Mangion Buys 10,093 Shares

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Joe Mangion acquired 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).

Shares of AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.79) on Monday. AFC Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £441.12 million and a P/E ratio of -75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 23.84 and a current ratio of 24.34.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

