AE Wealth Management LLC Has $830,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,534,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $196.68 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $197.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

