AE Wealth Management LLC Has $682,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after buying an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Leidos by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS opened at $104.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.