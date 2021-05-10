Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 75 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.66. 9,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

