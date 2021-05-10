Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,499 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $105,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.0% during the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.91 on Monday, reaching $484.82. 24,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,941. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

