Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,740. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 257,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4,467.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

