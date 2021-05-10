Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOLF. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

GOLF opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

