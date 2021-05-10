AcuityAds (AT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.20 million.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$12.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.74 million and a P/E ratio of 162.84. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on AT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$29.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 7,500 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$139,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,163 shares in the company, valued at C$24,045,548.54. Also, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total value of C$3,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,101,855.81. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

