ACG Wealth Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VTI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.40. 70,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,061. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

